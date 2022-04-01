Nashville SC are feeling rejuvenated following the international break and prepared for a tricky test against the Columbus Crew at “a really tough place to go.”

Gary Smith’s Nashville began the 2022 MLS season with an outstanding 1-0 win away at the Seattle Sounders but are winless since, losing their last two.

Another daunting trip provides an opportunity for Nashville to get back on track, though, and Smith says they are ready to return to the pitch after a long wait between matches.

“It’s always nice to have these blank weekends, with a little bit of extra time to plan and build into the next game,” he said.

“But I think everyone’s looking forward to the Columbus fixture now. You can end up having a little bit too long on the training field.

“We’re fully ready, the guys are enthused. I think they’ve mentally and physically recovered well from the first four games and are ready to go again.”

The Crew have been more impressive than Nashville, sitting second in the East with two wins and two draws from two matches.

It is a far cry from last year, when Columbus were defending MLS Cup champions but failed to make the playoffs.

“Honestly, I think last year was a little bit of an anomaly,” Smith said, before explaining how the Crew might have enjoyed an even better start this year.

“Their form in the early stages of this season has been very, very good, and therefore I would expect they’re in a confident mood,” he said.

“Barring some set-piece woes they’ve had, particularly in the San Jose game, we could have been running into a team that have started off slightly better than they have.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Columbus Crew – Gyasi Zardes

Crew coach Caleb Porter was last month forced to deny reports the team were looking to trade Zardes, but it is easy to see where such an idea might come from. The striker is yet to start a match so far this season, restricted to 94 minutes and scoring once in that time. He will hope to get another shot on Saturday and take it.

Nashville SC – C.J. Sapong

Despite scoring one of only two Nashville goals to that point, Sapong was dropped for Teal Bunbury last time out. An injury to Bunbury gives his team-mate another chance, however, so the veteran will be looking to reprise last year’s 12-goal form against opponents he has favored in the past.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Crew are unbeaten in four matches against Nashville (W2 D2), including knocking the then expansion side out of the 2020 playoffs. The Crew are the only team Nashville have played more than twice without ever winning in MLS play.

– Columbus are unbeaten in seven straight matches dating back to the end of last season (W5 D2), winning all four home matches in that span. The Crew have won eight of their last nine home matches (L1) after recording just one win in their first six matches at Lower.com Field (D2 L3).

– Nashville have suffered consecutive losses for the first time since the club’s fifth and sixth all-time games in August 2020. Nashville have never lost three consecutive MLS matches.

– The Crew lead MLS with 33.8 touches in the opposition penalty box so far this season. Derrick Etienne alone has 39 touches in the opponent’s box, 11 more than any other player in the league this season, averaging 9.9 touches in the opponent’s box per 90 minutes.

– Sapong has scored seven career goals against the Crew, doing so with three different teams (Sporting KC, Philadelphia, Chicago). Only David Villa (nine) and Bradley Wright-Phillips (eight) have scored more against the Crew since Sapong debuted in MLS in 2011.