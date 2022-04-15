Tanner Beason is excited to have home support as the San Jose Earthquakes gear up to face Nashville SC on Saturday.

San Jose are yet to pick up a win this season and sit bottom of the Western Conference – and the overall MLS table – with just two points from their six games.

They lost 4-3 to the Houston Dynamo last time out and now must look to bounce back against a Nashville side that has won its last two matches.

Beason believes there are positives to take from the defeat in Texas, while highlighting the importance of making home advantage count.

“We’re preparing the same way we always do, looking back as we need to but the focus is forward,” the defender told reporters.

“Focused on our next opponent, focused on what we liked last week that we think we can repeat again, that’s offensively and defensively. We want to sure things up.

“We’re just attacking the week, coming into each session with a good attitude and we know that we’re back at home and we’re excited about that. Just trying to get in on Saturday and be pushing for three points.”

Nashville, meanwhile, are heading into the penultimate game of an eight-match road run. Their new stadium is finally ready, however, and they will debut there on May 1 against the Philadelphia Union.

“The guys are really pumped to get home after this long road trip,” coach Gary Smith said. “Looking at the three years for the core of this group now, they’ve been in that rented accommodation. Now to be able to represent the club and the city in our own stadium with a full house is something very special. I think it’s a memory that, for whoever is here on that day, will be remembered for a long time.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

San Jose Earthquakes – Jeremy Ebobisse

Jeremy Ebobisse has scored three times in his last two matches after scoring just once in his first 15 games with San Jose.

Nashville SC – Hany Mukhtar

Hany Mukhtar recorded an assist for Nashville’s opening goal against Sporting Kansas City last week, his third straight game with a goal contribution.

KEY OPTA FACTS

Mukhtar has been involved in 32 goals in the regular season since the start of the 2021 campaign (16 goals, 16 assists), five more than any other player in MLS in that time.

This will be the first meeting between the Earthquakes and Nashville SC. This will be Nashville’s first MLS match against a team from California.

The Earthquakes are off to the worst start in club history with just two points from their first six games. San Jose is the 10th team in MLS history to have fewer than three points after six games, while only three teams have had two or fewer points through seven games in league history.

Nashville has recorded consecutive wins for the first time since a three-match winning streak in AugustSeptember 2021. That three-match run last year is Nashville’s only three-match regular season winning streak in its MLS history.