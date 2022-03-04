Hany Mukhtar proved a star for Nashville SC last year, and Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath knows his side will have to keep a close eye on the midfielder in Saturday’s meeting.

Mukhtar scored 19 goals in MLS last season as Nashville made the playoffs.

The German did not get on the scoresheet in Nashville’s MLS opener last week, but nevertheless helped his team to a 1-0 win over the Seattle Sounders.

Nashville visit Minnesota next, and Heath has no doubt around Mukhtar’s quality.

“He’s smart. Scores goals, makes goals – the most important thing in football,” Heath said.

“That’s why they go for the most money. Last year he had probably a breakout year. I wouldn’t say he struggled, but he was a bit up and down in his first year, but certainly last year he showed the DP quality that he is. Certainly we will have to watch him very carefully at the weekend.”

Nashville coach Gary Smith, meanwhile, was able to reflect on a hugely positive week following that impressive defeat of the Sounders.

“We can all look back on a very competitive and positive opening to the season,” Smith said.

“The three, four days post Seattle have been nice foundations and building blocks towards what will be a real challenge again at the weekend.”

Minnesota drew their opener against the Philadelphia Union, and Heath believes his team were well worthy of at least a point.

“I don’t think we made enough of the quality counter-attacks that we had. We had numbers up on two or three occasions and we never really got a clear, cut finish from it. That was a bit disappointing but on the whole, first game of the season, on the road, difficult opponent, I have to be pleased,” he said.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Minnesota United – Robin Lod

Robin Lod attempted four shots, including scoring Minnesota’s only goal of the match, and set up five chances on Saturday in Philadelphia.

Nashville SC – Randall Leal

Randall Leal assisted on Anibal Godoy’s 80th-minute winner for Nashville at Seattle on Sunday. Leal’s last five goal contributions (two goals, three assists) have all come on the road after 10 of his first 12 goal contributions last season came in home matches.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Lod’s nine shot involvements were tied for the most of any player in the first weekend of MLS play in 2022 (Lucas Zelarayan – three shots, six chances created).

– This will be the second all-time meeting between Minnesota and Nashville in MLS. The first was a scoreless draw in Nashville in October 2020.

– Minnesota lost just two of their final 15 home matches in 2021 (W10 D3) after losing the first two matches at Allianz Field last season.

– The Loons allowed just 11 goals in those final 15 matches, keeping eight clean sheets in that time.

– Nashville kept eight away clean sheets in 2021, most in MLS and the most in a single regular season since Sporting Kansas City kept eight away clean sheets in 2012.