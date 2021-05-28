Nashville SC-United FC Preview

Nashville SC head coach Gary Smith insists Atlanta United remain one of MLS’ elite clubs despite missing out on last season’s playoffs.

The Five Stripes failed to make the end-of-season cut last year for the first time, whereas Nashville advanced to the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

However, with star striker Josef Martinez back from a long-term injury, a new coach – Gabriel Heinze – in place and a change of system, Atlanta’s results have picked up in 2021.

They have taken nine points from their first six games, including back-to-back league wins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Nashville are the visitors on Saturday.

“They are one of the top MLS groups and are fighting to remain in that place,” Smith said ahead of the match.

“I don’t think their change of style makes them any easier to play against. In fact, I would say it makes the game a tad more difficult in front of their own crowd.

“We have a tremendous task on our hands. We know that. I think we’re in a really good place. I think they’ve mentally taken steps forward, as a group.”

Nashville are one point and one place better off than Atlanta in the Eastern Conference table, having yet to lose any of their six matches.

The hosts themselves come into the game on the back of a positive result last time out as they snatched a late 1-1 draw at in-form Seattle Sounders through Martinez’s penalty.

It was the second game in a row Atlanta had scored late on, having done likewise in their win against Montreal CF, which Heinze puts down to his side’s never-say-die attitude.

“It’s not a habit to score in the last minute,” he said, via a translator. “I believe it’s more like a heart or a belief not to give up.

“The game is not over until the 93rd minute and every ball can be the last ball.

“I’m very happy because to see this team, the way they play, how they compete and how they want to win every game.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United FC – Ezequiel Barco

The progress made by Atlanta under Heinze is clear to see, having conceded more than once in a league game on just one occasion and found the net themselves in four out of their five games. However, they have only scored more than one goal in a game just once and could perhaps do with a little more creativity, which is where designated player Barco – back from a three-game injury absence – can make a big difference should he feature.

Nashville SC – C.J Sapong

Smith’s side have underperformed their expected goals more than any other team in the division this season, scoring seven times with an expected return of 11.8. Sapong in particular needs to improve, the ex-United States international having underperformed his xG by 1.9, which is the second worst only to San Jose Earthquakes’ Cristian Espinoza (2.3).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Atlanta won two of the three meetings with Nashville last season, including a 2-0 victory in the only meeting in Atlanta. The Five Stripes scored multiple goals in all three meetings last season.

– United is unbeaten in three straight matches (W1 D2), something it did not achieve at any point during the 2020 campaign.

– Nashville is one of three unbeaten teams in MLS in 2021. Atlanta has already played draws with the other two (Orlando City and Seattle).

– Martinez scored Atlanta’s equalizing goal from the penalty spot in the draw with Seattle last Sunday. Atlanta has lost only eight of the 58 matches in which Martinez has scored (W40 D10, including playoffs).