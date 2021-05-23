Nashville stays unbeaten, beats expansion Austin FC 1-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Randall Leal scored in the 35th minute and Nashville beat expansion Austin FC 1-0 on Sunday night in the first meeting between the teams.

Joe Willis had his fourth straight shutout, with Nashville (2-0-4) not allowing a goal in 407 minutes. It is one of the three unbeaten MLS teams.

With 22,421 in attendance at Nissan Stadium, it was Nashville’s first near-full capacity match since its inaugural MLS opener on Feb. 29, 2020.

Leal’s goal began with Anibal Godoy taking possession for Nashville at midfield and feeding Jhonder Cadiz up the right side. Cadiz curled a well-placed cross to Leal, whose volley was not cleanly struck but effective in beating goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

Jared Stroud put one in net for Austin FC (2-4-0) in the 73rd minute, but it was ruled offside after video review.

Austin defender Jhohan Romana left the game in the 34th minute because of a right leg injury.

