Nationals’ Patrick Corbin seeks turnaround vs. Marlins

With the successful return of Jon Lester on Friday night, the Washington Nationals rotation looks to have another solid component in place.

Now Washington hopes it is Patrick Corbin’s turn.

Left-hander Patrick Corbin (0-3, 10.47 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season Saturday in the second game of Washington’s three-game series with the visiting Miami Marlins.

Corbin allowed 16 runs (15 earned) over 6 1/3 innings in his first two starts.

He then threw six scoreless innings on April 20 against the St. Louis Cardinals, but last time out, Corbin took a step back, giving up four runs on seven hits in four innings of a loss to the Mets. He struck out three and walked three Sunday against New York.

“It’s frustrating,” Corbin said. “You just try to learn from it. It’s just tough not being able to go out there and do my job. … You’ve got to just continue to do your work in between and try to turn things around.”

Added manager Dave Martinez: “For me, he’s got to come out and attack the strike zone. He’s so much better when he’s 0-2, 1-2 on hitters. Then his slider plays a lot better.”

In his career, Corbin is 4-3 with a 3.91 ERA in 12 starts against the Marlins. In four home starts against Miami since joining the Nationals, he is 2-1 with a 2.22 ERA.

Miami right-hander Paul Campbell, 25, is set to make his first career start Saturday in his fifth big-league appearance. He has pitched to an 8.22 ERA in 7 2/3 innings, striking out nine and walking six.

“It can be better. It’s still a learning experience for me, so I’m just trying to get better each outing,” Campbell said. “Learn from everything and listen to the veterans and the coaching staff. That’s all I can really do is try to learn and be better each time out.”

Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th as Washington beat Miami 2-1 in the series opener on Friday night.

Josh Bell started the inning on second base, and Schwarber hit a fastball to right-center off Yimi Garcia for his second walk-off homer of the season.

“You’re trying to play for a run to tie the game, but you’ve got a guy who hits the ball like that,” Martinez said. “I told him go up there and take a swing, see what happens. Typical Schwarber. He hits one 400 feet.”

Friday’s game officially reunited former Cubs teammates Schwarber and Lester, and Schwarber has now homered in 24 Lester starts.

“I always feel like he hits so well when I pitch. It’s probably ’cause he’s maybe messed something up out there in left field. We won’t go there,” Lester said. “That’s a running joke with us. I know the biggest thing with him is he’s giving you 110 percent regardless of who’s out there. He’ll literally run through the wall for you if he can.”

The Marlins got seven scoreless innings from Pablo Lopez and took a 1-0 lead in the top of the 10th on Garrett Cooper’s RBI single that was just beyond the reach of shortstop Trea Turner.

“Thank goodness the broken bat fell because earlier in the game I think I hit the hardest ball I hit all year for a double play,” Cooper said.

