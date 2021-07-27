Nats star Turner tests positive for COVID-19, exits game

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner left Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning after testing positive for COVID-19.

Turner, who entered batting .320 with 18 home runs and 49 RBIs, singled and scored in the first inning. The All-Star headed directly up the Nationals tunnel toward the clubhouse after scoring and was replaced by Gerardo Parra in the lineup to start the bottom of the first.

It was later announced in the press box that Turner had tested positive, ending speculation that he was lifted for a possible pending trade or due to injury.

