NBA-leading Warriors beat Clippers, await showdown with Suns

LOS ANGELES (AP)Stephen Curry scored 13 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and the Golden State Warriors extended their winning streak to eight with a 105-90 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Otto Porter Jr. added 18 points, and Jordan Poole had 17 for the Warriors. They improved their NBA-best record to 18-2 heading into a showdown Tuesday night in Phoenix against the streaking Suns – 17-3 after winning 16 straight.

Paul George led Los Angeles with 30 points, and Eric Bledsoe and Marcus Morris added 13 apiece. The Clippers came into the game with wins in eight of their last 10 home games. The Warriors are 7-0 on the road.

LAKERS 110, PISTONS 106

LOS ANGELES (AP) – LeBron James had 33 points, nine assists and no confrontations with Isaiah Stewart in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 110-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.

Russell Westbrook had 25 points and nine assists, and Anthony Davis added 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers. They returned to .500 with their second win over Detroit in eight days.

Stewart was booed repeatedly and zealously by the Lakers’ crowd, but he appeared to have no significant interactions with James after both players were ejected from the teams’ meeting in Detroit a week earlier for an ugly altercation.

James was assessed a Flagrant-2 foul and ejected when he hit Stewart in the face while they jockeyed for rebounding position. An infuriated Stewart repeatedly attempted to charge at James in the aftermath, earning his own ejection. James served a one-game suspension and Stewart got a two-game ban.

Jerami Grant scored 32 points for Detroit. Stewart had five points and six rebounds in 27 minutes in the rematch.

BUCKS 118, PACERS 100

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 13 rebounds and Milwaukee beat Indiana for its seventh straight victory.

Jrue Holiday scored 11 of his 23 points in the third quarter. Bobby Portis added 15 points, and Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton each had 14,

Caris LeVert led the Pacers with a season-high 23 points.

CELTICS 109, RAPTORS 97

TORONTO (AP) – Marcus Smart scored 21 points, Al Horford had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Boston beat Toronto to snap a two-game losing streak.

Josh Richardson scored 18 of Boston’s 32 bench points. Jaylen Brown added 16 points, and Grant Williams had 15 to help the Celtics improve to 11-10.

Fred VanVleet led Toronto with 27 points. The Raptors lost for the sixth time in eight games to fall to 9-12.

GRIZZLIES 128, KINGS 101

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Dillon Brooks scored 21 points, Desmond Bane added 18 and Memphis took advantage of Sacramento’s poor shooting.

Memphis was playing its first game without scoring leader Ja Morant. He sprained his left knee Friday night in a loss to Atlanta.

Buddy Hield led the Kings with 14 points, but was 5 of 17 from the field.