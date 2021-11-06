Knicks overcome early 21-point deficit to rout Bucks 113-98

MILWAUKEE (AP)Julius Randle had 32 points and 12 rebounds and the New York Knicks overcame an early 21-point deficit and beat the Milwaukee Bucks 113-98 on Friday night.

Derrick Rose had 23 points off the bench, and RJ Barrett added 20 to help the Knicks stun the defending NBA champions on their home court.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points for Milwaukee, and Grayson Allen had a season-high 22.

Milwaukee made four 3-pointers out of the gate and made eight long-range shots overall to take a 38-17 advantage after one quarter. New York was 3 of 16 from 3-point range in the first quarter.

The Knicks cut the Bucks’ lead to five points by the midpoint of the second quarter and trailed 63-56 at the half. New York stayed close throughout the third quarter and eventually tied it at 80 with 2:14 left in the period.

NETS 96, PISTONS 90

DETROIT (AP) – Kevin Durant had 29 points and 10 rebounds, James Harden added a triple-double and Brooklyn beat Detroit for its fourth straight victory.

Durant shook off a poor shooting night by hitting three straight Brooklyn baskets down the stretch. He became the first player in Nets history to score at least 20 points in the first nine games of a season, despite finishing 12 of 27 from the field.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 16 points for Brooklyn, while Harden had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Harden also had nine turnovers and finished 0 for 5 from inside the arc. He became the fifth player in NBA history with a triple-double and no 2-point baskets, joining Jason Kidd, Delon Wright, Steve Blake and Kirk Hinrich. The Nets improved to 6-3.

Cade Cunningham had 17 points for Detroit. The Pistons are 1-8.

WARRIORS 126, PELICANS 85

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Jordan Poole scored 26 points, Stephen Curry had 19 and Golden State routed New Orleans to improve to 7-1.

Gary Payton II added 17 points, and the Warriors broke it open with a 34-point third quarter. They’re off to their best start since opening 10-1 in 2018-19.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 20 points for the Pelicans. They dropped to 1-9 as they start the season without injured star forward Zion Williamson.

WIZARDS 115, GRIZZLIES 87

WASHINGTON (AP) – Bradley Beal scored 17 points in Washington’s victory over Memphis.

Montrezl Harrell had 18 points and eight rebounds for Washington. The Wizards improved to 6-3. They 60-47 at halftime and went on a 23-6 run during the third quarter to break it open.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 13 points, and Ja Morant added 11. The Grizzlies dropped to 5-4. They shot 35% from the field.

KINGS 140, HORNETS 110

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Richaun Holmes had 23 points and a career-best 20 rebounds and Sacramento made 22 3-pointers to roll past Charlotte.

Buddy Hield made eight 3s and had 26 points, and De’Aaron Fox added 21 points and nine assists for the Kings.

Gordon Heyward scored 25 points for Charlotte. LaMelo Ball had 24 points and 13 assists.

CLIPPERS 104, TIMBERWOLVES 84

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Paul George had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Reggie Jackson scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half and Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 20-point deficit to beat Minnesota.

Ivica Zubac had 14 points and 14 rebounds for Los Angeles, which also won at Minnesota on Wednesday night. The Clippers have won three straight after losing four of their first five.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points for Minnesota.

SPURS 102, MAGIC 89

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Dejounte Murray had 20 points and 11 rebounds to help San Antonio beat Orlando.

Keldon Johnson added 20 points and nine rebounds to help San Antonio improve to 3-6. Derrick White and Devin Vassell each scored 12 points. Murray also had seven assists.

Cole Anthony had 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Orlando. The Magic are 2-8, with an 0-4 mark against teams with losing records.

TRAIL BLAZERS 110, PACERS 106

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – CJ McCollum scored 27 points, making five 3-pointers, and Portland beat Indiana to snap a three-game losing streak.

Norman Powell added 25 points. Damian Lillard had four points on 20-of-13 shooting. He also had 11 assists.

T.J. McConnell had 19 points for Indiana.

CAVALIERS 102, RAPTORS 101

TORONTO (AP) – Darius Garland made a pair of free throws with 4.8 seconds remaining, and Cleveland rallied to end Toronto’s winning streak at five games.

Garland scored 21 points, Evan Mobley added 18, and Jarrett Allen had 16 points and 15 rebounds. OG Anunoby scored 23 points for Toronto.