All-Star Booker out against Nuggets with hamstring injury

PHOENIX (AP)Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker sat out Saturday night against the Denver Nuggets because of a left hamstring injury he suffered in overtime Friday night.

Booker was hurt with about two minutes left in overtime when he landed awkwardly while going for a rebound. He slowly walked to the bench and didn’t play during the final few possessions and the Nuggets rallied for a 130-126 victory.

Suns coach Monty Williams said on Saturday that Booker’s hamstring was sore and that his status for the coming week was uncertain. Phoenix won’t play again until Wednesday when it hosts Oklahoma City.

Booker leads the Suns with a 22.9 scoring average and had 31 on Friday. Williams wasn’t sure who would start in Booker’s place, adding that his production couldn’t be replaced by just one player.

When Booker went to the bench in overtime, he was replaced by Cameron Payne, who is averaging 7 points and about 17 minutes.

The Suns are off to an 8-6 start this season and trying to make the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade.

