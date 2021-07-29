AP source: Cavs acquire guard Ricky Rubio from T-Wolves

CLEVELAND (AP)The Cavaliers have agreed to acquire veteran guard Ricky Rubio in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Thursday night before the NBA draft.

Cleveland is sending small forward Taurean Prince, cash and a second-round pick in 2022 to the Timberwolves for the 30-year-old Rubio, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the NBA has to approve the trade.

The deal is happening as Rubio is in Tokyo playing on Spain’s Olympic team.

The Cavs struggled without a veteran backup point guard last season as Matthew Dellavedova was sidelined with a concussion.

Rubio brings leadership and knowledge to Cleveland’s young team, and along with giving coach J.B. Bickerstaff minutes, he can mentor young guards Darius Garland and Collin Sexton.

Rubio’s trade also took place as the Cavs were preparing to pick third overall in the draft.

Prince joined the Cavs last season, coming over in a trade from Brooklyn.

