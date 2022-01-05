Blazers’ Lillard out next 3 games with abdominal injury

NBA
Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Portland guard Damian Lillard will miss the next three games because of lower abdominal tendinopathy.

The Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that Lillard will undergo further evaluation and consultation concerning the injury, which has bothered him since the Tokyo Olympics.

Lillard was expected to miss Wednesday night’s game against visiting Miami, as well as home games Friday against Cleveland and Sunday against Sacramento.

Lillard has averaged 24 points and 7.3 assists in 29 games this season. He has missed seven games this season because of the injury, including Monday night’s 136-131 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51