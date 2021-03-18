Bucks announce they’re sending Torrey Craig to Suns

MILWAUKEE (AP)The Milwaukee Bucks traded reserve forward Torrey Craig to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday for cash.

The Bucks announced this move amid reports that the Bucks also were acquiring forward P.J. Tucker and guard Rodions Kurucs from the Houston Rockets for guard D.J. Augustin and forward D.J. Wilson in a trade that also involved draft picks. ESPN first reported both moves.

Craig, Augustin and Wilson all participated in warmups before the Bucks’ 109-105 overtime victory at Philadelphia on Wednesday but weren’t with the team during the actual game.

Tucker issued an Instagram postbidding farewell to Houston on Thursday but didn’t indicate where he was going.

”I can’t find the words to describe how much the city of Houston means to me,” Tucker said in the Instagram post. ”The city embraced me from Day 1 and stole my heart with all the love I was shown.”

Craig, 30, gives Phoenix a strong defensive player with postseason experience. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 5.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 18.5 minutes last season in his third year with Denver but never found a consistent role in the Bucks’ rotation.

He played just 18 games and averaged 2.5 points and 11.2 minutes. Craig missed nine early-season games with a broken nose and didn’t play due to the coach’s decision in 12 games.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports