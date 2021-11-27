Caldwell-Pope, Beal help Wizards beat Thunder, 101-99

NBA
Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP)Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 20 points, Bradley Beal also had 20 and the Washington Wizards beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 101-99 on Friday night.

The Wizards led by as many as 10 points in the second half and fended off a late scare by the Thunder to snap a two-game skid.

”Lucky,” Washington coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. ”We got enough stops late in the fourth to come away with it, but there was a lot of coverage confusion during that stretch, . We’ve got to be better.”

Lu Dort led Oklahoma City with 21 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 15. After winning four in a row, the Thunder have lost seven of eight.

The Thunder led 27-25 at the end of the first quarter, with Gilgeous-Alexander either scoring or assisting on 20 points.

Oklahoma City opened up a 52-44 lead late in the second quarter, but Caldwell-Pope scored seven straight points during a 12-0 run by the Wizards. Washington led 56-54 at the half.

”I tried tonight to just stay in the flow,” Caldwell-Pope said. ”I tried to go straight up and down when I caught the ball, not try to set-shoot it. I kind of watched film on that and figured it out.”

Washington took a 76-68 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Oklahoma City made a late comeback attempt, but a 3-point attempt by Gilgeous-Alexander at the buzzer rimmed out.

”It’s tough,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. ”But that’s life. That’s basketball.”

TIP-INS

Thunder: Gilgeous-Alexander returned from a two-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. He also had nine assists and eight rebounds. . Kenrich Williams suffered a right ankle sprain in the fourth quarter and did not return.

Wizards: Montrezl Harrell scored 14 points in 20 minutes off the bench.

UP NEXT

Thunder: At Houston on Monday night.

Wizards: At Dallas on Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51