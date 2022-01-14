Durant fined $15,000 for profanity during interview

NEW YORK (AP)Kevin Durant has been fined $15,000 for using profane language during an interview after the Brooklyn Nets’ 114-108 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

The NBA announced the fine on Friday, saying Durant declined to participate in an interview with the league about the incident.

The star forward had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets in the loss. Brooklyn has played five games in the past week because of COVID-19-related schedule adjustments, going 2-3 in those contests.

