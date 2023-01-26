The Memphis Grizzlies will look to apply the brakes on a four-game skid Friday night when they play the finale of a season-high five-game road trip against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis.

Memphis entered the lengthy trek on a high, winning a franchise high-tying 11 straight games before its fortunes took a decided a turn for the worse.

The Grizzlies dropped a pair of narrow decisions to begin the road trip, lost a lopsided battle in Sacramento and saw a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter go by the boards in a 122-120 setback to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

“No excuses with guys in and out. We’ve always fared well when guys have to step up in different roles,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said after his team lost four games in a row for the first time since a stretch from Feb. 2-8, 2021.

“It’s just a rough patch in the season. It happens,” Jenkins said.

Ja Morant collected 29 points and 12 assists on Wednesday in his return from a one-game absence due to soreness in his left ankle. He had 28 and eight, respectively, in the Grizzlies’ 114-103 win over the Timberwolves on Nov. 11 and 24 points in a 109-101 setback in Minneapolis on Nov. 30.

Brandon Clarke contributed 19 points and eight rebounds on Wednesday after being inserted into the starting lineup in place of Steven Adams, who is sidelined for three to five weeks with a sprained right knee ligament.

“We’re definitely going to miss [Adams]. He does so much for us, all the little things, to impact winning,” Jenkins said. “We’re going to need other guys to raise their level in those departments. Obviously, we’re struggling right now on both ends of the floor. We have to find our groove. It’s next man up mentality.”

The Timberwolves have found their groove by winning nine of their last 13 games to reach .500 on the season.

Anthony Edwards erupted for 37 points in Minnesota’s 111-102 win at the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. The former top overall draft pick’s ability to push the tempo and make the most of his options in transition was well received by Minnesota coach Chris Finch.

“That’s something we’ve been imploring him to do more of. Just go, go, go,” Finch said. “In transition, he’s pretty much unstoppable.”

Edwards has averaged 37.3 points over his last three games. He scored 28 and 29 points, respectively, in the two meetings against Memphis this season.

Rudy Gobert collected 17 points and 12 rebounds on Wednesday for the Timberwolves, who begin a six-game homestand against the Grizzlies.

Minnesota has won seven of its last eight home games to improve to 16-10 at Target Center this season.

Memphis, which has produced stellar results at home in its own right, is just 11-14 on the road.

