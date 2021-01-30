Hawks’ Hunter to miss game against Lakers with knee injury

ATLANTA (AP)De’Andre Hunter, who has emerged as Atlanta’s second-leading scorer in his second season, will miss at least one game with a knee injury.

The Hawks said Saturday Hunter will not play in Monday’s home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hunter had a non-surgical procedure on Monday to address articular wear and tear in his right knee.

Hunter left Friday night’s 116-100 win at Washington after hurting the knee. His status will be reviewed next week.

Hunter is averaging 17.2 points and 5.4 rebounds as a complement to Atlanta’s top scorer, point guard Trae Young.

