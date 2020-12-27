Hawks’ Young hopes to stay hot vs. Pistons

Atlanta’s Trae Young looks to keep his hot scoring streak going Monday, when the Hawks make their home debut against the winless Detroit Pistons.

Young has scored 73 points in the first two games of the season to lead Atlanta to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2016-17. He scored 36, including eight down the stretch, to spark the team in its 122-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

Detroit has lost its first two games and dropped a 128-119 decision to the Cleveland Cavaliers in double-overtime Saturday. The rebuilding Pistons had an eight-point lead with three minutes left but could not close the game out.

“The positive is we put ourselves in a position to win two straight games,” Detroit coach Dwane Casey said.

Detroit is 2-1 against Atlanta in each of the last two seasons. The Pistons won by an average of 29 points in their two wins last season. The Pistons are 9-4 against Atlanta dating back to the 2016-17 season. Detroit won the most recent meeting 136-103 in Atlanta on Jan. 18, 2020.

Young is shooting 55.6 percent from the field, even though he was only 1-for-7 on 3-pointers against Memphis. He continues to shine while driving to the basket and drawing fouls. He was 15-for-17 on free throws against the Grizzlies.

“I think shots just went down,” Young said. “I was getting some really good looks in the first half. Shots just weren’t going in. For all of us, I think we got the rust off and played really well as far as scoring throughout the rest of the game.”

Atlanta has seven players averaging double figures. Kevin Huerter averages 16 and scored 21 off the bench against Memphis. John Collins averages 13.5 points and seven rebounds, and De’Andre Hunter averages 13 points and seven rebounds. Both Collins and Hunter had a double-double against Memphis.

Detroit is led by Blake Griffin, who averages 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and three assists, and Jerami Grant, who averages 18.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. Griffin had 26 and Grant scored 28 in the loss to Cleveland.

Griffin is working his way back from knee surgery that limited him to 18 games last season and cost him nearly a year. His shooting touch is starting to return, as he was 8-for-16 on 3-pointers against Cleveland.

First-round draft pick Killian Hayes has suffered through some early growing pains. He scored only three points against the Cavs and has totaled 10 points in two games.

The Hawks played without forward Danilo Gallinari (left foot contusion) against Memphis but he practiced Sunday and will likely be a game-time decision. Atlanta is also without Clint Capela (left Achilles). Rajon Rondo was available Saturday, but coach Lloyd Pierce said he didn’t want to throw him into the rotation so soon after returning to the team from COVID-19 protocol.

Detroit forward Jahlil Okafor (ankle) was injured in the Cleveland game is considered questionable against the Hawks.

The Hawks may be close to getting rookie Onyeka Okongwu back. The team’s No. 1 draft choice (No. 6 overall) missed the first two games with a left foot injury. He has been limited to modified practice with contact and is scheduled to be re-evaluated on Monday.

–Field Level Media