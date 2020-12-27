Kawhi Leonard out for Clippers against Mavericks

LOS ANGELES (AP)Kawhi Leonard won’t play for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Leonard needed eight stitches in his mouth after accidentally getting elbowed by 7-foot teammate Serge Ibaka while going for a rebound in Friday’s win at Denver. Leonard was bleeding heavily when he left the court in the fourth quarter.

Leonard was replaced in Sunday’s lineup by Luke Kennard for the Clippers’ home opener at Staples Center. Coach Tyronn Lue didn’t directly answer when asked about Leonard’s prognosis. ”Hopefully, he’s fine,” the first-year coach said.

Leonard had 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists on Friday.

