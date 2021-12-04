Mavs star Doncic out against Grizzlies with ankle soreness

DALLAS (AP)Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will miss Saturday night’s game against Memphis, the second night of a back-to-back, with what the team says is left ankle soreness.

Coach Jason Kidd said the soreness was a residual effect from the left ankle sprain that sidelined Doncic for three games last month. The 22-year-old also dealt with a sprained left knee then. The Mavericks lost all three games without their two-time All-Star.

Doncic showed moments of discomfort Friday in a 107-91 loss to New Orleans, a third straight home defeat. But Kidd said Doncic didn’t aggravate the injury. Kidd said Doncic had an MRI but wouldn’t reveal the results.

Dallas plays the Grizzlies at home to complete a stretch of three games in four nights. The Mavericks will have two days off before hosting Kevin Durant, James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets.

”It’s just been a busy stretch of games for us,” Kidd said. ”So we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.”

The Mavericks also will be without Kristaps Porzingis, Doncic’s oft-injured European sidekick, for a second consecutive game because of a left knee contusion. Kidd said Porzingis was injured Monday in a victory at New Orleans.

Center Willie Cauley-Stein will miss his fourth consecutive game, the last three of which have been for personal reasons.

Memphis will be missing guard Ja Morant for a fourth consecutive game because of a left knee sprain. Morant was the second overall draft pick in 2019, a year after Doncic went third.

The Grizzlies are playing for the first time since setting an NBA record with a 73-point margin in a 152-79 win at home against Oklahoma City.

