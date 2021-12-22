Luka Doncic has entered NBA’s health and safety protocols, sources say

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) gets past Los Angeles Clippers guard Eric Bledsoe (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Luka Doncic has entered NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Doncic and Trey Burke are two new cases in the team, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said.

“Doncic was hopeful to return Thursday vs. Bucks after missing last five games due to left ankle soreness. Burke is lone unvaccinated player on the roster,” MacMahon said.

This brings Dallas’s total number of players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols to six. The Mavs have reportedly already signed or agreed to deals with six replacement players.

The Mavericks are currently 15-15 and their next game is scheduled for tomorrow night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

