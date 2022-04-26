NEW YORK (AP)Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $15,000 for kicking towels into the stands during Game 4 of Denver’s first-round playoff series against Golden State, the NBA announced Tuesday.

The incident occurred when Cousins returned to the bench after getting called for a personal foul with 7:27 remaining in the second quarter of the Nuggets’ 126-121 home victory on Sunday.

Cousins finished with 10 points. Denver avoided a sweep with the win. Game 5 is Wednesday night.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports