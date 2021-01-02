Reaction to the death of Hall of Famer Paul Westphal

Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame basketball player and longtime NBA and college coach Paul Westphal. He died Saturday at the age of 70:

”There may be just a handful of people who have as much influence and significance on the history of the Phoenix Suns. All he accomplished as a player and as a coach. Off the court, he was a gentleman, a family man, great moral character. He represented the Suns the way you want every player to represent your franchise.” – Jerry Colangelo, former Suns owner, in a statement.

”He led by example. He didn’t change off of the court. It’s just a positive atmosphere that he exudes when he’s around. He always greets you with a pleasant smile. You always feel like you are a part of his clique. He’s somebody we can put on a pedestal.” – Eddie Johnson, retired Suns player, in a statement.

”Paul Westphal was a Hall of Famer and one of the great all-around players of his era. His toughness, skill and intellect made him a key contributor on the Boston Celtics’ 1974 championship team and a perennial All-Star with the Phoenix Suns. … He will be remember for his generosity, leadership and love for the game, which defined his many years in the NBA.” – NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in a statement.

”My prayers and condolences go out to Cindy Westphal and their family on the passing of fellow Hall of Famer Paul. He was not only a great basketball player, but a great person. He will be missed.” – Rick Barry, Hall of Fame player, via Twitter.

”The Sacramento Kings organization is deeply heartbroken to learn of the passing of Paul Westphal. `Westy’ created a storied legacy in the game of basketball as a Hall of Fame player, decorated coach and broadcast analyst. We are extremely grateful that a part of his incredible career was spent in Sacramento with the Kings.” – Sacramento Kings in a statement.

”Paul Westphal. Loved this man. Incredible basketball player. Incredible guy. All my love to his entire family.” – actor Adam Sandler via Twitter.

”I’m so sad to hear that we lost Paul Westphal. I loved watching him play at USC and in Boston and Phoenix! I was blessed to have known him as Coach and as a man of God. He was one of my all time favorite people I’ve met in this business.” – Danny Ainge, Boston Celtics general manager, via Twitter.

”Paul was as nice a person and as caring an individual as you will ever meet.” – USC coach Andy Enfield.

”He had a lot of flash to his game which was really fun. He was a shot maker. They used to have the H-O-R-S-E games on CBS at halftime of the game of the week. Paul was one of the best players in the league participating in that H-O-R-S-E competition because he could use his left hand, he could use his right hand, he had all these spin shots. He was a really fun player to watch.” – Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors coach.