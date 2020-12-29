Winless Wizards, Bulls meet in nation’s capital

A pair of winless teams will look for their first victory of the season when the Chicago Bulls visit the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Chicago (0-3) is coming off a heartbreaking loss against the Golden State Warriors two nights earlier. The Bulls led 128-126 in the final seconds, but Damion Lee drained a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to lift Golden State to a one-point win.

First-year Bulls coach Billy Donovan said his players need to remain confident as they look to turn around years of losing.

“This is going to be a process for these guys,” Donovan said after the game. “At this level, it’s so hard to win, and there’s some suffering probably in that locker room, including the coaches, too, because we want to help them as much as we can. But when it gets that painful, that’s when I think it becomes that important.”

The mood also is sour in Washington (0-3), which is coming off back-to-back losses against the Orlando Magic. The Wizards have dropped two of their three games by single digits, but that provides little consolation to a group that is hoping for a bounce-back season.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks is taking a big-picture approach instead of panicking about his team’s slow start.

“We’re not where we wanted to be,” Brooks said. “We’ll take ownership of it, myself included. I need to do a better job. We all do.

“If it were a three-game season, we didn’t have a very good year. But we still have 69 games left. We’ve got to keep fighting. We’ve got to get the first win before we worry about anything else. We’ve always been resilient. We’ve always had a competitive spirit, and that hasn’t changed. We’ve been in every game so far. We just have to push through, fight through and close out the game.”

The Bulls are led on offense by Zach LaVine, who is averaging 24 points. Lauri Markkanen (20 points per game) and Coby White (13.7 points per game) round out the top three on the scoring list.

Washington is powered by Bradley Beal, who is averaging 33 points. Russell Westbrook is contributing 18 points per contest, but he sat out Sunday on the second game of a back-to-back set to get a rest. Thomas Bryant is averaging 15 points to go along with 5.7 boards.

Wizards big man Rui Hachimura illness remains sidelined while Markkanen (calf) is questionable for the Bulls game.

The teams met four times last season, with Chicago winning three of those contests. The Wizards and Bulls split their contests in the nation’s capital while the Bulls won both games in Chicago.

Donovan said his players need to take charge rather than waiting for the team’s issues to simply go away.

“The bottom line is, as they get further and further beaten down, they have to be responsible for their own rescue,” Donovan said. “If someone throws a lift raft out there, you have to actually swim to it. You can’t say, ‘Bring it to me.'”

