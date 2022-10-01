GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Bhayshul Tuten ran for 114 yards and two first-quarter touchdowns to carry North Carolina A&T to a 24-13 win over Bryant in the Big South Conference opener Saturday night.

After losing its first three games to start the season, North Carolina A&T has won back-to-back games and is in first place in conference play.

Bryant (1-4, 0-1) scored 13 straight points to get within a point, 14-13, with 6:41 left in the third quarter, but after the Aggies’ Andrew Brown kicked a 37-yard field goal to push the lead to 17-13, they picked off a pair of Zevi Eckhaus passes in the fourth quarter.

Jalen Fowler fired a 25-yard touchdown pass to Sterling Berkhalter early in the fourth quarter to set the final margin.

Fowler was 11-of-17 passing for 110 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Berkhalter caught five passes for 63 yards.

Eckhaus had 213 yards on 19-of-37 passing but was intercepted four times. Landon Ruggieri caught six passes for 110 yards.

