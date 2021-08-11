NCAA: Baylor didn’t break rules relating to sexual violence in 2016, did provide impermissible benefits

WACO, Texas — (KWKT) The NCAA Committee on Infractions announced Wednesday they could not conclude Baylor violated NCAA rules in failing to ‘report allegations of and address sexual and interpersonal violence committed on it’s campus.’

The report did say, however, that they did find other violations including impermissible benefits provided to a student athletes between 2011 and 2016.

Those include not reporting a student athlete who was not meeting an academic performance plan following a violation. They found that the university also operated a predominantly female student-host program that did not align with NCAA recruiting rules.

“Baylor admitted to moral and ethical failings in its handling of sexual and interpersonal violence on campus but argued those failings, however egregious, did not constitute violations of NCAA rules…” ncaa coMMITTEE

This case primarily involved allegations that Baylor shielded football student-athletes from the school’s disciplinary processes and did not report allegations of misconduct by football student-athletes.

The panel considered charges that three specific instances of alleged actual or threatened violence by football student-athletes went unreported by members of the football staff and resulted in impermissible benefits to the involved student-athletes.

The panel found that those instances of non-reporting did not constitute impermissible benefits to football student-athletes because of a campus-wide culture of nonreporting.

The penalties for Baylor will include:

four years probation

a $5,000 fine

reduction to 30 football official visits during the 2021-22 academic year

a three-week ban on unofficial visits in football during the 2021-22 academic year

a two-week ban on football recruiting communication during the 2021-22 academic year

a reduction of football evaluation days by three during fall 2021 and by 10 during spring 2022

a five-year show-cause order for the former assistant director of football operations. During that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply.

a vacation of all records in which student-athletes competed while ineligible

