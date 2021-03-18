All12 Courtside: Texas defeats Oklahoma State to win Big 12 Championship

An aerial shot of the court for the Men’s Big 12 Championship at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. (Photo courtesy T-Mobile Center)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Texas Longhorns break the streak to win their first Big 12 Championship.

The Longhorns beat the Oklahoma Sooners 91-86 at T-Mobile Center Saturday night.

A long streak will end at T-Mobile today in the #Big12MBB Tournament. Oklahoma State's hasn't won since 2005 .. Texas 0-6 all time in Big 12 Championship games. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) March 13, 2021

It’s the first time in seven attempts that the Longhorns have won the conference tournament.

Texas reached the final game after Kansas withdrew from the tournament Friday and entered COVID-19 protocol.

The win means that Texas earned an automatic bid to the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The Longhorns will learn who they face in Indianapolis Sunday when the tournament bracket is released.