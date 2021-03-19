Oral Roberts grad assistant from East Texas, reacts to upsetting Ohio State in NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KETK) – The NCAA men’s national tournament tipped off on Friday, and the biggest upset was obvious, #15 Oral Roberts, knocking off #2 Ohio State in overtime, and the Golden Eagles, had an East Texan on the bench, Dave Nedbalek, coaching them up from the sidelines.

Coach Nedbalek is a grad assistant for Oral Roberts, but grew up in Tyler, and went to All Saints and Robert E. Lee, now Tyler Legacy.

Nedbalek was the athletic director and head boys basketball coach for five years at King’s Academy in Tyler, he was also the men’s assistant coach at UT Tyler for five years, and did another year on the women’s staff, before heading to Oral Roberts.

He says he appreciates all the love he is getting from East Texas right now and understands the country might have been surprised by the Golden Eagles’ victory, but he said the Oral Roberts locker room was expecting this win.

“Talked a lot as a team prior that all of the surprise was going to be outside of our locker room, we know the caliber that our team is, we know the quality of skill and the quality of character we have in our locker room,” said Nedbalek. “Our message to our guys all week long from Coach Mills on down was we were not going to be surprised, we knew we were going to win this game.”

They will look to shock the world again when they take on the Florida Gators, Sunday.