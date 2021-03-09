Southland Conference names SFA basketball coach Mark Kellogg Coach of the Year

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Stephen F. Austin State University’s Mark Kellogg was named the Coach of the Year of the Southland Conference in 2021.

Kellogg led his program to a 22-2, 14-0 SLC record to end the 2020-21 regular season campaign and clinched the SLC regular season title.

“What a tremendous and well-deserved honor for Mark,” said SFA Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey. “While I know he would be the first to tell you that this award is reflective of his team performance, Mark has done an outstanding job of leading this program. He now falls into a large lineage of successful Ladyjack basketball coaches that have made a tremendous mark on this storied program.”

While at SFA, Kellogg has posted a 114-38 record through five seasons, with three of his last four seasons featuring 23+ victories.

Kellogg has guided his team to three second-place finishes in the SLC, and grabbed his first regular season title with the Ladyjacks this year.

The Ladyjacks are the No. 17 team in the NCAA Women’s Basketball NET Rankings and had been receiving votes in the AP Top 25 for several weeks.

SFA received 34 votes for the Week of March 8th, just outside of the Top 25.

In addition to the rankings, the Ladyjacks lead the country in scoring a +32.1 margin and 332 total steals as well as securing a top-five spot in scoring offense, scoring defense, field-goal percentage, turnover margin, steals per game, and assists per game.