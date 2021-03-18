Voices of March : The Voice of the Liberty Flames-Alan York

ROANOKE, Va.(WFXR)–WFXR Sports has a new segment with The Big Tournament tipping off in March. To get you ready for the Tournament, Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell interviews some of the play-by-play voices in the state with “Voices of March”. In this edition, Jermaine caught up with the Voice of the Liberty Flames in Alan York.

Alan York began serving as the radio “Voice of the Flames” upon his hire in the fall of 2010. York handles the radio play-by-play for the football and men’s basketball games, plus the weekly coaches radio shows throughout the broadcast season. York also serves as a television broadcaster for the Liberty baseball and softball teams.

Prior to his arrival in Lynchburg, York served 12 years as an assistant production manager for ISP in Winston-Salem, N.C. While at ISP, York was the lead broadcaster for the ACC National Game of the Week in football. He has also gained experience broadcasting various Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Florida State and East Carolina men’s and women’s basketball and baseball games.

York’s vast experience also allowed him to call minor league baseball for the Winston-Salem Warthogs, the class-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. York is no stranger to Big South Conference athletics. From June 2001 to March 2006, he served as the radio play-by-play broadcaster for High Point’s men’s and women’s basketball programs.

York has also worked with WXII-TV, an NBC affiliate in Winston-Salem, N.C., as a production assistant and radio producer for three years, where his duties included hosting the NASCAR Minute show.

York is a 1999 graduate of Guilford College and a native of Mount Airy, N.C. York completed his master’s degree in sport administration from Liberty in 2016.