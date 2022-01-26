EDINBURG, Texas (AP)Airion Simmons made a 3-pointer with nine seconds left as Abilene Christian scored the last eight points of the game and beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 87-85 on Wednesday night.

Quinton Johnson II made two free throws to give the Vaqueros an 85-79 lead with 31 seconds left. Damien Daniels scored the next five points before Simmons hit the game winner.

Coryon Mason and Mahki Morris scored 16 points for Abilene Christian (13-7, 4-5 Western Athletic Conference). Daniels finished with 15 points and Simmons had 11.

Texas Rio Grande Valley totaled 51 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Justin Johnson had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Vaqueros (6-14, 1-7). Quinton Johnson II finished with 19 points. Marek Nelson had 15 points.

