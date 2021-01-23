Abmas carries Oral Roberts over Kansas City 60-58

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Max Abmas had 21 points, RJ Glasper scored 17 — including a runner in the lane with 3.4 seconds left – as Oral Roberts narrowly defeated Kansas City 60-58 on Saturday night.

Kevin Obanor added 12 points and eight rebounds for Oral Roberts (9-6, 6-1 Summit League), which earned its fourth straight win. Francis Lacis had seven rebounds.

Brandon McKissic had 20 points for the Roos (5-9, 1-4). Josiah Allick added 11 points. Zion Williams had five points and 10 rebounds.

