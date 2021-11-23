Abmas leads Oral Roberts past Rogers State 91-31

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Max Abmas had 23 points as Oral Roberts romped past Rogers State 91-31 on Tuesday night.

Issac McBride had 17 points for Oral Roberts (3-2). Elijah Lufile added 10 points. Sir Issac Herron had seven rebounds.

Gerren Jackson had eight points for the Hillcats.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

