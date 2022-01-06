Abmas lifts Oral Roberts over St. Thomas (MN) 81-66

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP)Max Abmas matched his season high with 38 points making of 10 of 11 foul shots and Oral Roberts beat St. Thomas (MN) 81-66 on Thursday night.

Issac McBride had 11 points and Elijah Lufile grabbed 10 rebounds for Oral Roberts (10-6, 4-1 Summit League).

Parker Bjorklund scored a season-high 21 points, Anders Nelson scored 17 and Riley Miller 11 points for the Tommies (8-8, 2-2).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51