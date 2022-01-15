Abmas scores 26 to help Oral Roberts beat Kansas City 82-74

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Max Abmas scored 26 points, including six 3-pointers, Kareem Thompson had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists and Oral Roberts beat Kansas City 82-74 on Saturday night.

Trey Phipps added 14 points, Isaac McBride scored 11 and DeShang Weaver 10 for Oral Roberts (12-6, 6-1 Summit).

The Golden Eagles have won five in a row.

Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 19 points and nine rebounds for Kansas City (8-7, 2-2). Evan Gilyard II added 18 points and Arkel Lamar had 15 points and nine boards.

