TULSA, Okla. (AP)Max Abmas scored 26 points as Oral Roberts beat Liberty 84-70 on Monday night.

Abmas also contributed eight rebounds and three steals for the Golden Eagles (8-3). Kareem Thompson scored 15 points while finishing 7 of 9 from the floor. Issac McBride was 6 of 13 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

The Flames (6-4) were by Darius McGhee, who finished with 24 points and three steals. Brody Peebles added nine points, while Kyle Rode scored eight with five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.