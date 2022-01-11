Adams carries Jacksonville St. over Lipscomb 88-83

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP)Darian Adams had 24 points and 10 assists as Jacksonville State narrowly defeated Lipscomb 88-83 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Gibbs added 21 points for the Gamecocks. Gibbs also had six rebounds.

Brandon Huffman had 14 points for Jacksonville State (9-6, 2-0 Atlantic Sun Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Jalen Finch added 10 points.

Greg Jones had 16 points for the Bisons (8-10, 1-2). Will Pruitt added 14 points and nine rebounds. Parker Hazen had 13 points.

