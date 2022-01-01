Aimaq leads Utah Valley past Tarleton State 77-55

OREM, Utah (AP)Fardaws Aimaq had 21 points and 16 rebounds and Connor Harding scored 17 and Utah Valley thumped Tarleton State 77-55 on Saturday.

The Wolverines (10-4, 1-1 Western Athletic Conference) now have won three of their last four following a two-game skid.

Tim Fuller added 13 points for Utah Valley (10-4, 1-1 Western Athletic Conference). The Wolverines recorded a season-high 12-blocked shots.

Shamir Bogues scored 17 points for the Texans (6-9, 1-1), Freddy Hicks scored 14, and Montre Gipson scored 11, grabbed nine rebounds and collected five steals.

