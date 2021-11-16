Aimaq lifts Utah Valley over Pepperdine 86-74 in OT

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had a career-high 34 points plus 14 rebounds as Utah Valley defeated Pepperdine 86-74 in overtime on Monday night.

Connor Harding made a 3-point early in the extra period as Utah Valley (2-1) outscored Pepperdine 15-3.

Harding finished with 18 points for the Wolverines. Justin Harmon added 14 points. Blaze Nield had seven assists.

Houston Mallette had 21 points for the Waves (1-2). Jan Zidek added 16 points. Jade’ Smith had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51