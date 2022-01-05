Akuchie leads Youngstown State over Robert Morris 64-60

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP)Michael Akuchie had 19 points and 12 rebounds to carry Youngstown State to a 64-60 win over Robert Morris on Wednesday night.

Tevin Olison had 15 points and six rebounds for Youngstown State (9-5, 3-1 Horizon League). Jamir Thomas added seven rebounds.

Rasheem Dunn had 15 points for the Colonials (2-11, 0-4). Enoch Cheeks added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Kahliel Spear had 11 points and three blocks.

