Alexander scores 21 to lift St. John’s past Monmouth 88-83

NEW YORK (AP)Posh Alexander had 21 points as St. John’s narrowly beat Monmouth 88-83 on Thursday night.

Julian Champagnie had 16 points and three blocks for St. John’s (7-2). Montez Mathis added 14 points. Stef Smith had 13 points.

Shavar Reynolds Jr. tied a career high with 25 points for the Hawks (7-2), who ended a seven-game winning streak. Marcus McClary added 14 points. Myles Foster had 13 points and eight rebounds. Nikkei Rutty had 10 rebounds.

