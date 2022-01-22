Ali scores 15 to lead Akron over E. Michigan 46-44

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

AKRON, Ohio (AP)Ali Ali had 15 points as Akron edged past Eastern Michigan 46-44 on Saturday night.

Bryan Trimble Jr.’s jump shot gave Akron a 46-42 lead with 2:30 to play. Eastern Michigan’s Colin Golson Jr. made a jump shot to cap the scoring with 1:51 remaining. The Eagles missed a free throw and a then a layup to end it.

Xavier Castaneda added 14 points for Akron (12-5, 5-2 Mid-American Conference). Enrique Freeman had 14 rebounds to go with six points.

Golson had 14 points for the Eagles (7-10, 2-4). Bryce McBride added 10 points. Nathan Scott had eight rebounds and seven points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51