Allen leads Delaware past Drexel 81-77

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Ryan Allen scored 23 points as Delaware narrowly beat Drexel 81-77 on Tuesday night.

Jameer Nelson Jr. added 20 points for for Delaware (11-5, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Dylan Painter had 14 points and nine rebounds Andrew Carr added 10 points.

Xavier Bell had 18 points for the Dragons (6-6, 1-1). Melik Martin added 16 points and seven rebounds. Amari Williams had 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

