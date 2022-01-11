Allen leads Delaware past Drexel 81-77

NCAA Basketball
PHILADELPHIA (AP)Ryan Allen scored 23 points as Delaware narrowly beat Drexel 81-77 on Tuesday night.

Jameer Nelson Jr. added 20 points for for Delaware (11-5, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Dylan Painter had 14 points and nine rebounds Andrew Carr added 10 points.

Xavier Bell had 18 points for the Dragons (6-6, 1-1). Melik Martin added 16 points and seven rebounds. Amari Williams had 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

