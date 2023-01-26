KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Shemarri Allen’s 20 points helped Kansas City defeat Omaha 64-61 on Thursday night.

Allen was 8 of 21 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Roos (9-13, 5-4 Summit League). Allen David Mukeba Jr. added 15 points while finishing 7 of 8 from the floor, and they also had six rebounds. Rayquawndis Mitchell finished with 11 points.

Frankie Fidler led the way for the Mavericks (7-15, 3-7) with 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Tony Osburn also had 12 points for Omaha. Jaeden Marshall finished with nine points.

