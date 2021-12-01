Allfrey carries Dixie State past Bethesda 99-61

Posted:

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP)Trevon Allfrey had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Dixie State to a 99-61 win over Bethesda on Tuesday night.

Hunter Schofield had 18 points for Dixie State (2-5), which ended its four-game losing streak. Andre Mulibea added 14 points. Frank Staine had 10 points.

Tyler Goodlow had 14 points for the Flames.

