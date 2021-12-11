Allick scores 18 to carry Kansas City past Green Bay 64-55

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Josiah Allick posted 18 points and seven rebounds as Kansas City defeated Green Bay 64-55 on Friday night.

Anderson Kopp had 10 points for Kansas City (5-4).

Kamari McGee had 19 points for the Phoenix (2-7). Japannah Kellogg III added seven rebounds. Donovan Ivory had three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51