Almonacy leads Appalachian State over Akron 57-45

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ESTERO, Fla. (AP)Michael Almonacy registered 18 points and six rebounds as Appalachian State beat Akron 57-45 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Tuesday.

Donovan Gregory had 14 points for Appalachian State (3-3). Adrian Delph added 11 points and six rebounds.

Enrique Freeman had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Zips (2-3).

