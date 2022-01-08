Amey scores 32 as San Jose State romps past Bethesda 118-43

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)Freshman Myron Amey Jr. came off the bench to score a career-high 32 points and San Jose State romped past Bethesda 118-43 on Saturday night.

Tibet Gorener scored a career-high 23 points and had nine rebounds for the Spartans (7-5). Trey Smith added 15 points, while Shon Robinson scored 12. Amey came into the game with a scoring average of 2.0.

San Jose State, which led 61-20 at halftime, posted season highs with 20 3-pointers and 33 assists.

Isaiah Burton had 11 points for the Flames. Mark Carter added seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51