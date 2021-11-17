Anderson leads Pacific past Cal State-Stanislaus 65-46

NCAA Basketball
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP)Alphonso Anderson had 18 points and 13 rebounds to lift Pacific to a 65-46 win over Cal State-Stanislaus on Tuesday night.

Jeremiah Bailey had 14 points and seven rebounds for Pacific (2-2). Sam Freeman added 14 points and three blocks.

Marlon Short had seven rebounds for the Warriors. Luis Salgado added five steals.

