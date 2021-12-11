Anderson scores 23 to lift San Jose St. past Pacific 78-66

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)Trey Anderson had a career-high 23 points as San Jose State beat Pacific 78-66 on Saturday.

Omari Moore had 18 points and six assists for San Jose State (5-4), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Tibet Gorener added 13 points. Trey Smith had 11 points.

Jordan Bell had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (4-6). Nick Blake added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51